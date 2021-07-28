WWE News: Ted DiBiase Advises Cameron Grimes On NXT, Carmelo Hayes vs. Josh Briggs Clip

– Ted DiBiase showed up to try and give Cameron Grimes some advice for his current situation on tonight’s WWE NXT. Tonight’s show saw Grimes, who is still serving as LA Knight’s butler, acting as his caddy on a golf course. When Knight sliced his drive into a lake, he told Grimes to go and get it. As he did, Knight left and DiBiase pulled up to tell Grimes he was born to be a champion and not a butler. He told Grimes not to lose his pride, and Grimes ultimately got the last laugh when he inadvertently nut-shotted Knight with a backswing and got a hole in one (while also clocking Knight in the head) in the midst of a bet with the Grizzled Young Veterans:

– WWE posted a clip of Carmelo Hayes’ win over Josh Briggs to advance to the NXT Breakout Tournament semifinals, where he’ll face Duke Hudson: