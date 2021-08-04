WWE News: Ted DiBiase Comes to Cameron Grimes’ Aid on NXT, Ridge Holland vs. Ikemen Jiro Clip

– Cameron Grimes was betrayed by LA Knight on tonight’s WWE NXT, but Ted DiBiase was there to pick him up. Grimes and Knight faced the Grizzled Young Veterans on tonight’s show, but Grimes took the pin after Knight dropped off the apron and left him high and dry. DiBiase then came out and gave Grimes a pep talk, helping him to the back:

– WWE posted a clip of Ridge Holland’s win over Ikemen Jiro: