wrestling / News
WWE News: Teddy Long Books 10-Man Tag Match on Smackdown, Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins Clip
May 7, 2021 | Posted by
Teddy Long did a very Teddy Long thing on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, booking a tag team match on the show. Long announced that Sami Zayn, Apollo Crews, Baron Corbin, Chad Gable, and Otis would face Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Street Profits, and Big E. on the show. You can see a clip from the match, which the heels won, below:
– WWE posted the following clip of Cesaro defeating Seth Rollins on SmackDown. The win gave Cesaro a WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash.
More Trending Stories
- Thea Trinidad Talks Video Games & Bullying In Exclusive Clip From At Home With the Robertsons
- Details On AEW Dark Wrestlers That Took Part In Recent WWE Tryouts Including Alex Gracia And More
- Note On Why Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Will Be Retro-Themed, ‘Fist’ Set Will Not Be Back
- Britt Baker Reveals That She Had To Take Care of Dax Harwood When He Started Bleeding At Dinner, Harwood Says Baker and Bayley Are Both His Role Models