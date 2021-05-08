WWE News: Teddy Long Books 10-Man Tag Match on Smackdown, Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins Clip

Teddy Long did a very Teddy Long thing on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, booking a tag team match on the show. Long announced that Sami Zayn, Apollo Crews, Baron Corbin, Chad Gable, and Otis would face Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Street Profits, and Big E. on the show. You can see a clip from the match, which the heels won, below:

– WWE posted the following clip of Cesaro defeating Seth Rollins on SmackDown. The win gave Cesaro a WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash.