WWE News: Tegan Nox Is Ready to Take on the World, Paul Heyman Turns 54, WWE Playlist Features Paul Heyman Beatdowns

– WWE released a backstage pre-show interview for NXT UK featuring Tegan Nox. Nox makes her NXT UK debut today against Shax. You can check out that video below.

Tegan Nox says returning in Cardiff means the world to her. She added on returning from her knee injury, “I feel incredible. I’m faster, I’m stronger, I’m shinier, baby. I’m ready to do this, I’m ready to take on the world.”

– WWE Raw Executive Director and the Advocate for Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, celebrates his birthday today. He turns 54 years old.

– Speaking of Heyman, today’s WWE Playlist features Paul Heyman beatdowns. You can check out that video below.