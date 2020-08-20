wrestling / News

WWE News: Tegan Nox Responds to Candice LeRae, Clip From Six-Man Tag Match

August 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover: In Your House Tegan Nox

– Tegan Nox has a response to Candice LeRae’s recent harsh comments to her, and shared it on this week’s NXT. You can see a clip from the segment below:

– WWE posted a clip from this the Isaiah “Swerve” Scott & Breezango vs. Legado del Fantasma match from tonight’s show:

