WWE Announces Ten New TV Tapings For July and August
WWE has announced ten new TV tapings of RAW and Smackdown for July and August of this year. Tickets for each event go on sale on April 25 at 10 AM local time. It includes dates in the United States and Canada.
Fans can now register for the Wednesday, April 23 presale by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/new-events-presale-registration.
July 7 – RAW in Providence, RI at Amica Mutual Pavilion
July 11 – SmackDown in Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena
July 14 – RAW in Birmingham, AL at Legacy Arena
July 18 – SmackDown in San Antonio, TX at Frost Bank Center
July 21 – RAW in Houston, TX at Toyota Center
July 25 – SmackDown in Cleveland, OH at Rocket Arena
July 28 – RAW in Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena
August 8 – SmackDown in Montreal, QC at Bell Centre
August 11 – RAW in Quebec City, QC at Centre Videotron
August 15 – SmackDown in Boston, MA at TD Garden
