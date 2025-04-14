WWE Announces Ten New TV Tapings For July and August

WWE has announced ten new TV tapings of RAW and Smackdown for July and August of this year. Tickets for each event go on sale on April 25 at 10 AM local time. It includes dates in the United States and Canada.

Fans can now register for the Wednesday, April 23 presale by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/new-events-presale-registration.

July 7 – RAW in Providence, RI at Amica Mutual Pavilion

July 11 – SmackDown in Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

July 14 – RAW in Birmingham, AL at Legacy Arena

July 18 – SmackDown in San Antonio, TX at Frost Bank Center

July 21 – RAW in Houston, TX at Toyota Center

July 25 – SmackDown in Cleveland, OH at Rocket Arena

July 28 – RAW in Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena

August 8 – SmackDown in Montreal, QC at Bell Centre

August 11 – RAW in Quebec City, QC at Centre Videotron

August 15 – SmackDown in Boston, MA at TD Garden