WWE Sets Tentative Plans For Filming Through Next Week’s Shows
July 13, 2020 | Posted by
WWE will be filming its shows for the next two weeks including the Horror Show at Extreme Rules, and tentative plans are in place for the schedule. According to Fightful Select, WWE is looking to film Wednesday, Friday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, which would (assuming they don’t film again next week) cover two episodes each of NXT and Smackdown, next week’s Raw and the Horror Show at Extreme Rules.
Due to the rapid pace with which situations have been changing regarding COVID-19 and the possibility of running over schedule, this is all of course subject to change.
