WWE Testing For COVID-19 Today, Wrestlers Coming In Early

Fightful Select reports that WWE is holding more COVID-19 tests today ahead of tomorrow night’s taping of NXT Great American Bash, which will include episodes for July 1 and 8. Some of the wrestlers came in very early for their testing. Some are worried that results won’t be back in time but there is hope that those tested will be able to work tomorrow.

WWE stated that they will practice social distancing, use masks and other safety measures going forward.

They said: “As a reminder, wearing masks, sanitizing and social distancing will be required at the Performance Center this week and going forward. You’ll be required to wear a mask upon entering and we ask that you adhere to these requirements in order to minimize risks.“