wrestling / News
WWE Testing Thunderdome Prior To Smackdown, Morale High Over New Setup
Fightful reports that WWE has begun ‘vigorous testing’ of their new Thunderdome setup at the Amway Center in Orlando before tomorrow night’s episode of Smackdown.
The company tested the ‘virtual audience’ by having a series of monitors set up, then replicated those test shots onto multiple ‘seats’ (screens), instead of having a different person on each one.
The ring for Smackdown was already set up as of yesterday afternoon. WWE staff are being told to keep things secret and risk losing their jobs if they leak photos.
Meanwhile, WrestleVotes adds that according to a source in Orlando, spirits are ‘as high as they’ve been in some time.’ Many of the backstage employees usually used when WWE is on the road are coming back for the Amway Center residency. The ‘intrigue’ of the Thunderdome has several people on the staff excited. It said that the energy of the talent performing this weekend ‘should be off the charts.’
Source in Orlando says spirits are as high as they’ve been in some time. Many backstage road employees who have been off are returning & the intrigue of the ThunderDome has staff excited. The energy this weekend from the talent performing should be off the charts.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 20, 2020
More Trending Stories
- More Details on Renee Young Departing WWE Following Summerslam
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Conspiracy Theory That Hulk Hogan Pushed WCW To Bring in Warrior in 1998 So He Could Avoid Facing Bret Hart, How Much Warrior Was Paid
- Bully Ray, Velvet Sky Criticize Shawn Michaels’ Selling of Randy Orton’s Punt Kick
- Nia Jax Posts Comment on Velveteen Dream Investigation Post