WWE Testing Thunderdome Prior To Smackdown, Morale High Over New Setup

Fightful reports that WWE has begun ‘vigorous testing’ of their new Thunderdome setup at the Amway Center in Orlando before tomorrow night’s episode of Smackdown.

The company tested the ‘virtual audience’ by having a series of monitors set up, then replicated those test shots onto multiple ‘seats’ (screens), instead of having a different person on each one.

The ring for Smackdown was already set up as of yesterday afternoon. WWE staff are being told to keep things secret and risk losing their jobs if they leak photos.

Meanwhile, WrestleVotes adds that according to a source in Orlando, spirits are ‘as high as they’ve been in some time.’ Many of the backstage employees usually used when WWE is on the road are coming back for the Amway Center residency. The ‘intrigue’ of the Thunderdome has several people on the staff excited. It said that the energy of the talent performing this weekend ‘should be off the charts.’