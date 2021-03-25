WWE Thanks Fans For 75 Million Youtube Subscribers

WWE has announced that the company’s Youtube page has officially gained over 75 million subscribers, thanking their fans for the achievement. Here’s the announcement:

WWE’s official YouTube channel surpassed 75 million subscribers, further solidifying itself as one of the world’s most followed channels. With more than 75 million total subscribers and 56 billion lifetime views, WWE ranks as the No. 1 Sports channel on YouTube and the No. 4 channel overall.

The new subscriber mark is more than the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, UFC, ESPN and NASCAR combined. Based on estimates, it would take nearly 75 years to count all 75 million subscribers, so we better get started now.

The channel combines premiere in-ring action highlights from Raw, SmackDown, NXT, NXT UK, 205 Live and monthly pay-per-views, incredible access with exclusive interviews, the latest news from WWE Now and live event coverage with WWE Kickoff Shows, Watch Alongs and WWE’s new Wednesday morning show, WWE’s The Bump.

Thank you to the WWE Universe and 75 million strong for helping cross another milestone!