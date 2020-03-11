wrestling / News
WWE: The Bump Highlight Clips, Day Of Super ShowDown Preview, Stock Update
March 11, 2020 | Posted by
Some highlight clips are available for this week’s episode of The Bump. You can watch those clips below.
– For a WWE stock update, the stock price today opened at $40.37 per share. Since that time, it’s dropped to $38.72.
– WWE released a new preview of WWE Day Of: Super ShowDown, showcasing last month’s Super ShowDown 2020 event. The new episode debuts on the WWE Network on Friday, March 13.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Says Today Is The End and the Beginning, Comments on Jeff Hardy’s Smackdown Return
- Dark Side of the Ring Producer On Their Approach to the Chris Benoit Episode, Chris Jericho’s Involvement In the Show
- Impact Wrestling Gets ‘Hacked,’ Matt Hardy Tries to Assist
- Matt Hardy on How AEW Is Listening to Diehard Fans, Reveals What Role Was Considered for Him in NXT, Says The Money Will Be Greater Outside of WWE