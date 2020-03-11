WWE: The Bump Highlight Clips, Day Of Super ShowDown Preview, Stock Update

Some highlight clips are available for this week’s episode of The Bump. You can watch those clips below.





– For a WWE stock update, the stock price today opened at $40.37 per share. Since that time, it’s dropped to $38.72.

– WWE released a new preview of WWE Day Of: Super ShowDown, showcasing last month’s Super ShowDown 2020 event. The new episode debuts on the WWE Network on Friday, March 13.