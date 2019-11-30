WWE Selling The Fiend Replica Universal Title Belt for $6,499

– As previously reported, The Fiend revealed his own version of the WWE Universal Championship on last night’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown. It didn’t take long for WWE to capitalizing on the new piece of hardware as there’s now a listing to buy a custom handcrafted replica of the new Fiend-inspired version of the title. You can check out the pre-order listing for the belt on the WWE Shop website HERE. It’s currently priced at $6,499.99.

The replica version is expected to ship on December 20. It should be noted, the replicas are a limited first-run edition and they are custom handcrafted replicas. Each one will be individually numbered by Tom Savini Studios, which worked on the original belt and The Fiend’s mask. You can check out the official description below.