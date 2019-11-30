wrestling / News
WWE Selling The Fiend Replica Universal Title Belt for $6,499
– As previously reported, The Fiend revealed his own version of the WWE Universal Championship on last night’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown. It didn’t take long for WWE to capitalizing on the new piece of hardware as there’s now a listing to buy a custom handcrafted replica of the new Fiend-inspired version of the title. You can check out the pre-order listing for the belt on the WWE Shop website HERE. It’s currently priced at $6,499.99.
The replica version is expected to ship on December 20. It should be noted, the replicas are a limited first-run edition and they are custom handcrafted replicas. Each one will be individually numbered by Tom Savini Studios, which worked on the original belt and The Fiend’s mask. You can check out the official description below.
Shortly after turning the Universal Championship blue, the titleholder has now unveiled a haunting rendition of the championship especially for “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.
The new title prominently displays the face of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt on the front plate. The dark black straps also add to a championship fit for a monster.
Wyatt appeared on Friday Night SmackDown on November 29, 2019 to unveil the title and challenge Daniel Bryan to a rematch.
This work of art was handcrafted and hand painted by Tom Savini Studios. This custom title is made from the same materials and with the same craftsmanship you saw “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt debut on SmackDown on Friday, November 29th 2019.
As you are ordering a custom handcrafted title, we will process the full payment up front.
No returns or exchanges will be accepted.
Currently shipping within the United States only
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Discusses the Infamous Bloody Koko B. Ware Hotel Lobby Fight That Led To His Firing from WWE in 1989
- Former WCW Announcer Contacted Maryland Athletic Commission Over Kenny Omega vs. John Moxley AEW Full Gear Match, Match Now Under Investigation
- Rush Pushing for ROH To Bring In His Father, La Parka Health Update
- Backstage Update on Mauro Ranallo and Corey Graves Incident, WWE Viewing Corey Graves as the ‘Victim,’ More Details on Ranallo’s Exit and Return in 2017