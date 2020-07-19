wrestling / News
WWE The Horror Show at Extreme Rules Kickoff Show Video
July 19, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has released the video for tonight’s live Kickoff show for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. You can watch the live Kickoff in the player below.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on If He Has More Respect For Tony Khan After They Spoke, The Possibility Of Working For AEW
- Mike Bennett Said WWE Never Paid For His Rehab Because He Never Went To Rehab
- Joey Ryan Address Recent Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Him, Reactivates Social Media Accounts
- Backstage Notes on Extreme Rules ‘Swamp Fight’ Filming Details & Finish (SPOILERS)