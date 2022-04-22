WWE News: The Rock Hypes XFL’s New Headquarters Location, Big E. Promotes Nickelodeon Appearance

– The XFL will have its headquarters in Texas, and the Rock posted to Twitter to hype the news. The Great One, a co-owner of the league, posted to Twitter on Thursday evening to say:

To the great football state of TEXAS – our official @XFL2023 HQ 🏈 Tremendous day for our XFL organization as we stand our league up and grow the game of football. THANK YOU to our incredible partners for our amazing Texas welcome. All In.#XFLHQ#TEXAS pic.twitter.com/96jmy1U5qK — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 22, 2022

– Big E. also took to social media in order to promote his appearance on Nickelodeon’s Side Hustle next Thursday at 7:30 PM. The episode is described as follows, and you can see a promo below:

Lex, Presley and Munchy are excited to be in Jaget’s entourage for a big Hollywood movie premiere, but dueling outfits, a snake named Jake, and a race against the clock might keep our kids off the red carpet and away from their big night.