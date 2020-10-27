WWE News: The Undertaker Wrestles Jerry Lawler as ‘Mean’ Mark Callous in Hidden Gems Clip, Lashley & T-Bar Have Heated Twitter Exchange

– Before he was The Undertaker, he was “Mean” Mark Callous. WWE shared a clip from a rare WWE Hidden Gems match between The Undertaker, then “Mean” Mark Callous, against WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. The match took place in USWA. You can check out that clip below.

– Following last night’s elimination match between The Hurt Business and Retribution on Raw, US champ Bobby Lashley and T-Bar had a heated exchange over Twitter.

T-Bar initially wrote, “All Mighty my ass. You like to Fight @fightbobby? Good. Because I don’t care about match results or paper championships. I’m going to make it my Business to Hurt you.”

Lashley later responded, “You shouldn’t care about my US Title anyway because you’re nowhere near my league. Try all you want, we’ll keep winning. #TheHurtBusiness”