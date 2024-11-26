wrestling / News

WWE News: Thea Hail Comments On Chase U Breakup, Top 10 Raw Moments

November 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Thea Hail WWE NXT Cavinder Twins Haley Hanna Image Credit: WWE

– Thea Hail has a big question following the disbanding of Chase U. The group was forced to break up after Andre Chase lost to Ridge Holland on last week’s episode of NXT. Hail, who has been part of the group since her arrival in NXT, posted to Twitter on Tuesday to ask an important question as she wrote:

“yall… do i still get my degree???”

– WWE posted this week’s Top 10 Raw Moments video, as you can see below:

