WWE News: Thea Hail Comments On Chase U Breakup, Top 10 Raw Moments

– Thea Hail has a big question following the disbanding of Chase U. The group was forced to break up after Andre Chase lost to Ridge Holland on last week’s episode of NXT. Hail, who has been part of the group since her arrival in NXT, posted to Twitter on Tuesday to ask an important question as she wrote:

“yall… do i still get my degree???”

yall… do i still get my degree??? — Thea Hail (@theahail_wwe) November 26, 2024

– WWE posted this week’s Top 10 Raw Moments video, as you can see below: