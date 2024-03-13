WWE News: Thea Hail Says The Old Her Is Back on NXT, Gigi Dolin Comments on Loss

– Thea Hail says the old her has returned following her loss on this week’s WWE NXT. Tuesday night’s show saw Hail and Fallon Henley face Kiana James and Izzi Dame. Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx came down to the ring and watched the match, having largely abandoned Hail and mocked her the last couple of weeks. Hail and Henley lost the match after Jayne pulled Henley out of the way of a kick by Dame, but Hail was hit instead which let James get the win soon after.

After the match, Hail cut a promo about how she idolized Jayne and changed herself for her, but no longer cared because Jayne was more rotten than ever. She then proclaimed that “the old Thea Hail is back, bitch!” and raced around the ring.

– Gigi Dolin lost her match to Ariana Grace by DQ on tonight’s show, but she got a laugh out of it regardless. Dolin lost when she delivered a low blow after Grace had shortly before. The ref saw Dolin’s low blow and called for the DQ.

Dolin posted after the show to Twitter, writing:

“at least I’ll have this memory of the time I turned your roast beef into a smash burger. goodnight.”