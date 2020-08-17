wrestling / News
WWE News: ThunderDome Virtual Fan Sign Up Note, Cannonball Viewership, Lacey Evans Shows Off Bumpy Award
– PWInsider reports that the virtual fan sign up for WWE’s ThunderDome will launch tonight, likely during RAW, at WWEThunderDome.com.
– Showbuzz Daily reports that last night’s episode of Cannonball on NBC, hosted by The Miz, drew 1.932 million viewers, up from last week’s 1.075 million viewers.
– Lacey Evans took to Twitter to show off her Bumpy Award.
“Loooorrrdddd look at me!!!! And my AWARDDDDDDD! 💅💄🏆 Time to CELEBRATE 💃🏼 I wanna thank my nasty fans, my followers, my jealous enemies and NOT anyone involved in @wwethebump. that is all.”
#LimitlessLady #LoooordLookAtMe #BumpyAwardWinningClassyWinner #ClassyChampion”
