WWE News: ThunderDome Virtual Fan Sign Up Note, Cannonball Viewership, Lacey Evans Shows Off Bumpy Award

August 17, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
PWInsider reports that the virtual fan sign up for WWE’s ThunderDome will launch tonight, likely during RAW, at WWEThunderDome.com.

Showbuzz Daily reports that last night’s episode of Cannonball on NBC, hosted by The Miz, drew 1.932 million viewers, up from last week’s 1.075 million viewers.

– Lacey Evans took to Twitter to show off her Bumpy Award.

“Loooorrrdddd look at me!!!! And my AWARDDDDDDD! 💅💄🏆 Time to CELEBRATE 💃🏼 I wanna thank my nasty fans, my followers, my jealous enemies and NOT anyone involved in @wwethebump. that is all.”

#LimitlessLady #LoooordLookAtMe #BumpyAwardWinningClassyWinner #ClassyChampion”

