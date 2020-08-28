WWE ThunderDome Operator Details How Quickly Company Decided On Name, Using Same Technology Once Fans Return To Arenas

Duncan Leslie, who currently handles operations for WWE’s ThunderDome setup at Amway Center in Orlando, opened up on some of the details in an interview with The Wrap.

Leslie notes that the intention behind the idea was to give WWE fans ‘the most immersive experience’ they could, and while it’s expensive, the company feels it’s worth the cost. He also revealed that the name ‘ThunderDome’ was settled on ‘pretty quickly’ by the company.

As for pumping in crowd noise, Leslie talked about using a ‘virtual audience mix’ that allows them to add fake crowd noise to the broadcast while also unmuting the ThunderDome participants so that they can offer their own reactions.

Leslie also gave his opinion on whether WWE could try to coordinate fan chants through a chat room. He noted that ‘maybe down the road there will be more structure if creative and production feel it will enhance the experience’ but that right now, they were viewing it as an open playing field.

As for whether WWE will continue the ThunderDome concept in the future once fans return to areans, Leslie had an interesting response:

“We don’t want to just shed all of the learnings and all the accomplishments that we’ve created with the ThunderDome,” Leslie said. “This technology will still be available to us whether or not we — and hopefully soon — have fans in attendance. We developed it, we planned for it, we executed it, and now it’s up to creative to decide how they want to implement it in the longterm.”

You can read the full interview at The Wrap.