WWE ThunderDome Rumored to Be Moving to New Florida Location

WWE may have found the new location for the ThunderDome, if a new report is to be believed. eWrestlingNews reports that they’ve learned the ThunderDome concept is set to move elsewhere in Florida, to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

The rumored move to Tropicana Field comes just over a month after it was reported that WWE signed a short-term extension with the Amway Center that is keeping the concept there through November. However, with the NBA season set to begin on December 22nd, the Orlando Magic need the Center to practice at and host games unless the distinct possibility of another bubble season happens. Minor-league hockey games also take place at the Amway Center and the ThunderDome needs somewhere to be left up due to the time and cost involved in setting it up and taking it down.

WWE has not yet confirmed any new location at this time, it must be said.