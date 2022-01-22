WWE News: Tickets On Sale For Brooklyn Smackdown, Pat McAfee’s FanDuel Deal Profiled

– Tickets are now on sale for Smackdown’s return to Brooklyn in a couple of months. The Barclays Center announced that tickets are now on sale for the March 25th show, and you can get more information at the link in the below tweet:

.@WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to Brooklyn on March 25! Featuring Roman Reigns, The Usos VS. The New Day, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre & more of your fav superstars!👏 Get tix Friday, Jan 21 at 10am on SeatGeek!



🎟: https://t.co/AbKqtDf5Dq pic.twitter.com/naydB81DFq — Barclays Center (@barclayscenter) January 14, 2022

– Pat McAfee’s lucrative deal with FanDuel was the subject of a new profile piece. Bloomberg published a new feature article on the $120 million deal, and you can see it at the above link.