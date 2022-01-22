wrestling / News

WWE News: Tickets On Sale For Brooklyn Smackdown, Pat McAfee’s FanDuel Deal Profiled

January 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Logo 2019

– Tickets are now on sale for Smackdown’s return to Brooklyn in a couple of months. The Barclays Center announced that tickets are now on sale for the March 25th show, and you can get more information at the link in the below tweet:

– Pat McAfee’s lucrative deal with FanDuel was the subject of a new profile piece. Bloomberg published a new feature article on the $120 million deal, and you can see it at the above link.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Pat McAfee, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading