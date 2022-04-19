WWE Ties CBS Sports For Win at Cynopsis Sports Media Awards

WWE tied with CBS Sports to win an award at the Cynopsis Sports Media Awards. The company announced that it had tied with CBS Sports for Overall Social Media Excellence (Brand) at the 2022 awards.

In the category of “Overall Social Media Excellence (Brand),” WWE tied with CBS Sports to garner the win, besting FOX Sports, the NBA and Turner Sports.

The Cynopsis Sports Media Awards are held annually and recognize “the industry’s biggest players and best work.”