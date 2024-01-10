wrestling / News

WWE News: Tiffany Stratton Works On Fallon Henley’s Ranch On NXT, Tony D’Angelo & Stacks Defend Tag Titles

January 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tiffany Stratton WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

– Tiffany Stratton had to work on Fallon Henley’s ranch on this week’s WWE NXT after her loss on last week’s show. Tuesday night’s episode saw Henley put Stratton to work for the day, which saw her clean up stalls and wash Henley’s horse Buttercup. The day ended for Stratton with slipping on horse manure and falling in a water tub.

– Monday’s show also saw Tony D’Angelo and Stacks retain the NXT Tag Team Championship against OTM:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Tiffany Stratton, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading