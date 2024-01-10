WWE News: Tiffany Stratton Works On Fallon Henley’s Ranch On NXT, Tony D’Angelo & Stacks Defend Tag Titles

– Tiffany Stratton had to work on Fallon Henley’s ranch on this week’s WWE NXT after her loss on last week’s show. Tuesday night’s episode saw Henley put Stratton to work for the day, which saw her clean up stalls and wash Henley’s horse Buttercup. The day ended for Stratton with slipping on horse manure and falling in a water tub.

– Monday’s show also saw Tony D’Angelo and Stacks retain the NXT Tag Team Championship against OTM: