WWE News: Tiffany Stratton Isn’t Nervous Before SummerSlam, New Vault Videos

– Tiffany Stratton isn’t feeling the nerves ahead of WWE SummerSlam. Stratton, who will face Jade Cargill with her WWE Women’s Title on the line, was asked by TMZ in New York City about being in her first SummerSlam and being nervous.

Stratton noted that she’s excited for her first SummerSlam and that she’s not afraid about being on the big stage:

– The WWE and NXT Vault YouTube accounts posted a couple new videos, namely AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe at SummerSlam 2018 and the November 30th, 2016 episode of NXT: