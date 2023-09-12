WWE News: Tiffany Stratton Appears on Raw, Final WWE Stock Closing Price

– Tiffany Stratton made a trip to Raw to sign the contract for her NXT Women’s Championship match with Becky Lynch. Monday’s show saw Stratton appear in a backstage segment with Lynch and Adam Pearce where she signed the contract for the match, which takes place Tuesday on NXT:

– WWE’s stock closed at a final price of $100.65 on Monday night ahead of Endeavor closing their deal to acquire the company tomorrow. That was up $2.60 (2.65%)( fromo the previous closing price.

As PWInsider notes, the stock listed back on October 19th, 1999 at $17. WWE’s stock will be converted into stock for TKO Holdings.