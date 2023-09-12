wrestling / News
WWE News: Tiffany Stratton Appears on Raw, Final WWE Stock Closing Price
– Tiffany Stratton made a trip to Raw to sign the contract for her NXT Women’s Championship match with Becky Lynch. Monday’s show saw Stratton appear in a backstage segment with Lynch and Adam Pearce where she signed the contract for the match, which takes place Tuesday on NXT:
#WWENXT Women's Champion @tiffstrattonwwe and @BeckyLynchWWE sign the contract for their NXT Women's Championship match tomorrow night on @WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/2gkoYVL8xb
— WWE (@WWE) September 12, 2023
– WWE’s stock closed at a final price of $100.65 on Monday night ahead of Endeavor closing their deal to acquire the company tomorrow. That was up $2.60 (2.65%)( fromo the previous closing price.
As PWInsider notes, the stock listed back on October 19th, 1999 at $17. WWE’s stock will be converted into stock for TKO Holdings.
