WWE Announces Tiffany Stratton, Solo Sikoa For This Week’s Smackdown

WWE has announced appearances by Tiffany Stratton and Solo Sikoa for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The company aired a promo for Friday’s show that announced that Stratton — the women’s Money in the Bank winner — will appear on the episode. In addition, Solo Sikoa will continue his rise to power after the Bloodline’s win at Money in the Bank.

Smackdown airs Friday night on FOX. The updated card is:

* Nia Jax vs. Michin

* Angel & Berto vs. Apollo Crews & Baron Corbin

* Solo Sikoa’s rise to power continues

* Tiffany Stratton appears