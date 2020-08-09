wrestling / News

WWE Timeline to Showcase Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart This Week

August 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bret Hart Owen Hart SummerSlam 1994, WWE Timeline

WWE Network News reports that an upcoming episode of WWE Timeline later this week on the WWE Network will showcase the iconic feud between Bret Hart and his brother Owen Hart.

The new episode of WWE Timeline, “Too Damn Selfish,” will debut on the Network on Wednesday, August 12. Here’s an official synopsis:

Brotherly love becomes brother vs. brother as Bret and Owen Hart’s sibling rivalry captivates the WWE Universe, resulting in two of the greatest matches in WWE history.

The first episode of the new series debuted today, showcasing Daniel Bryan’s feud with The Miz.

