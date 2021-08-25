WWE News: Timothy Thatcher Out ‘Indefinitely’ After NXT Attack, Elektra Lopez Interferes in Main Event

– Timothy Thatcher was apparently written out of NXT for the moment at the hands of an attack by Ridge Holland. After Holland was joined by Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and a returning Danny Burch to attack Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa on tonight’s show, Holland delivered a truncheon shot to Thatcher’s throat.

WWE then announced that Thatcher is “out indefinitely” as a result of the attack, as you can see below:

MEDICAL UPDATE: Timothy Thatcher is out indefinitely after suffering an attack from @RidgeWWE earlier in the night. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/wdYK2fdD3C — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 25, 2021

– Elektra Lopez seemingly joined Legado del Fantasma in tonight’s main event. Lopez came out during the Legado vs. Hit Row six-man tag match after B-FAB pushed Santos Escobar into the ringpost on the outside. As B-FAB questioned why she was out there, Lopez produced a metal bar and hit B-FAB with it, then threw it into the ring which distracted Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and allowed Legado to get the roll-up pin.

After the match, Lopez went to the entrance ramp with Legado and celebrated the victory with them.