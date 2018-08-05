WWE News: Titus O’Neil Is Working on an Autobiography, Daniel Bryan Meets Young Fan in Albany, and Fan Poll on Sasha Banks and Bayley Team

– Titus O’Neil announced on Twitter that he’s writing an autobiography. According to O’Neil, it’s due to arrive in Summer 2019. You can check out his tweet on the announcement below.

I’m the process now of writing one. Summer 2019 arrival 👍🏾❤️✅ https://t.co/qYoMCXeBfM — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) August 5, 2018

– Daniel Bryan took the time to meet a young fan before tonight’s WWE live event in Albany, Georgia. You can check out the photo WWE shared of the meeting on Twitter below.

– WWE has a new fan poll up asking, “Will Sasha Banks and Bayley remain friends?” 68 percent of fans voted, “No. They’re bound to butt heads again”. The other 32 percent voted, “Yes. They’ve truly turned a corner and put their issues behind them.”