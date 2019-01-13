WWE News: Titus O’Neil and Batista Reunite in LA, Rhea Ripley Reflects on Tegan Nox’s Injury, and Clip From Nigel McGuinness Documentary

– As previously reported, Titus O’Neil wrote on Friday (Jan. 11) that he was going to Los Angeles to make some Hollywood movies. He also tagged former WWE Superstar, Batista, and said he would see him soon. It appears the two reunited and saw each other during O’Neil’s visit. You can check out their tweets on the reunion below.

Titus O’Neil wrote on the reunion, “No matter if we’re home in @CityofTampa or Out in Hollywood me and My brother @DaveBautista make time for each other, Uplift,Encourage,Support and Motivate one another and LOVE EACH OTHER!! Thanks for being a Friend and A Brother for Years!! Love ya. #DreamChaser” Batista responded, “Always my brother! #love #Respect #onelife #onerace #DreamChasers”

No matter if we’re home in @CityofTampa or Out in Hollywood me and My brother @DaveBautista make time for each other, Uplift,Encourage,Support and Motivate one another and LOVE EACH OTHER!! Thanks for being a Friend and A Brother for Years!! Love ya. #DreamChaser pic.twitter.com/Ih38HBdN9G — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) January 13, 2019

– Inside The Ropes recently interviewed NXT UK champion Pete Dunne and former NXT UK women’s champion Rhea Ripley. You can check out that video below.

During the interview, Ripley reflected on the injury Tegan Nox suffered during their match at the Mae Young Classic. Ripley stated, “That was a very heartbreaking moment for me and for everyone that was involved, everyone that was there. It was just distressing seeing her in so much pain, but at the same time, the show must go on, so, gotta put the mean face on and keep going.”

Also, Pete Dunne talked about his reign as NXT UK champion, a title he’s held since May 2017. Dunne noted that he wanted to beat Bruno Sammartino’s record as WWWF champion, which lasted for eight years.

– WWE released a new clip from the Nigel McGuinness documentary that debuted yesterday on the WWE Network. The clip features Daniel Bryan and Kurt Angle praising the work of McGuinness. You can check out that video below. Also, you can check out 411’s recap of the Chasing The Magic documentary RIGHT HERE.