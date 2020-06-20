wrestling / News
WWE News: Titus O’Neil Community Work Showcased, More Smackdown & 205 Live Video Highlights
June 20, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released a video showcasing the amazing community work and philanthropy done by Titus O’Neil. You can check out that video below. As noted, O’Neil is a finalist for the ESPYs Sports Humanitarian of the Year Awards.
A look at just some of the incredible work @TitusONeilWWE has done to give back to the community and help affect the lives of others. @ESPYS @WWECommunity pic.twitter.com/b4oL4eLpdv
— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2020
– WWE released more video highlights and clips for last night’s episodes of 205 Live and Smackdown. You can view those clips below.
