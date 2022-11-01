wrestling / News

WWE News: Titus O’Neil Heading To Saudi Arabia, Nikki Cross Wishes Happy Halloween

November 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Titus O'Neil WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– Titus O’Neil is headed over to Saudi Arabia for WWE. PWInsider reports that O’Neil is heading over to the country, where WWE will present Crown Jewel on Sunday at 12 AM ET.

– Nikki Cross posted the following video wishing everyone a Happy Halloween:

