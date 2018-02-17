wrestling / News
WWE News: Titus O’Neil and Superstars Work Out With Oregon Ducks, Clip of Big Show Challenging Floyd Mayweather
February 17, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE Superstars recently worked out with the Oregon Ducks. You can check out a video that was posted on Twitter showing Titus O’Neil cut a promo on working out with the team below.
WHAT’S YOUR TEAM DOING TODAY?!?!@TitusONeilWWE @ApolloCrews @TozawaAkira @SashaBanksWWE @TonyNese @OregonGridiron @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/CVqKYHYn1O
— Mario Cristobal (@coach_cristobal) February 17, 2018
– WWE posted a vintage WWE Network clip, showing Big Show challenging boxing champion Floyd Mayweather to a match at WrestleMania from the February 18, 2008 edition of Raw. You can check out the clip from that segment below.