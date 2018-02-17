WWE News: Titus O’Neil and Superstars Work Out With Oregon Ducks, Clip of Big Show Challenging Floyd Mayweather

– WWE Superstars recently worked out with the Oregon Ducks. You can check out a video that was posted on Twitter showing Titus O’Neil cut a promo on working out with the team below.

– WWE posted a vintage WWE Network clip, showing Big Show challenging boxing champion Floyd Mayweather to a match at WrestleMania from the February 18, 2008 edition of Raw. You can check out the clip from that segment below.