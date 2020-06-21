wrestling / News

WWE News: Titus O’Neil Shares a Passionate Father’s Day Message, Charlotte Flair Honors Her Dad

June 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil shared a passionate message for Father’s Day via Twitter. You can read his tweet below.

Titus O’Neil wrote, “I’m the Luckiest Father Alive Red heart. Blessed to Have These two men to Raise and to Love. TJ and Titus THANK YOU For making Fatherhood be my Proudest Honor!! Love you both and Happy Father’s Day to all of the Great men out there.”

– WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair also honored her dad, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, for Father’s Day, which you can see below.

She tweeted, “Happy Father’s Day! Love you big as the sky Heart suit. All the precious time, Oh like the wind, when the years go by, Precious butterfly, Spread your wings and fly Multiple musical notes, @RicFlairNatrBoy.”

