WWE News: TKO Hires New Senior Vice President, Karrion Kross Signing Book Today

– TKO has brought on a new Senior Vice President and promoted another executive to an SVP position. Deadline reports that Sana Shuaib has been hired to the position of SVP, Partnership Marketing & Digital while promoting Brit Santypal to SVP, Operations.

Shuaib moves over to TKO from Major League Soccer and Soccer United Marketing where she was SVP, Partnership Marketing, Integrated Marketing Solutions & Commercial Insights. Her role in TKO will be lead end-to-end marketing and commercial strategy for all partnerships across TKO including UFC, WWE and PBR. That includes securing new partnerships and renewing existing ones.

Santypal will oversee the Revenue Strategy and Marketing Solutions teams, focusing on “refining all aspects of global partnerships operations and driving strategic initiatives across the business.”

– Karrion Kross is signing copies of his new book at The Wrestling Collector located in Stockholm, New Jersey from 6 PM to 9 PM ET. You can find out more here.