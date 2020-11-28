wrestling / News
WWE TLC 2013 Back On WWE Network After Brief Removal
November 28, 2020
Wrestling Inc reports that WWE’s TLC 2013 PPV is back on the WWE Network after being briefly removed for a few days. It’s unknown why the show was removed, as all nine matches remain on the show and nothing seems to be changed.
The show was headlined by a TLC match between John Cena and Randy Orton to unify the WWE and World Heavyweight titles. Elsewhere on the show, CM Punk faced The Shield in a 3-on-1 handicap match, while Daniel Bryan did the same with the Wyatt Family.
