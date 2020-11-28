WWE TLC 2013 Back On WWE Network After Brief Removal

Wrestling Inc reports that WWE’s TLC 2013 PPV is back on the WWE Network after being briefly removed for a few days. It’s unknown why the show was removed, as all nine matches remain on the show and nothing seems to be changed.

The show was headlined by a TLC match between John Cena and Randy Orton to unify the WWE and World Heavyweight titles. Elsewhere on the show, CM Punk faced The Shield in a 3-on-1 handicap match, while Daniel Bryan did the same with the Wyatt Family.