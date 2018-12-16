WWE News: Full WWE Now Preview Show for TLC, Big Show Performs F-5 in Vintage Smackdown Clip

– The full WWE Now preview show for tonight’s TLC event is now available. You can check out the full preview show in the video player below. The show features appearances from WWE champion Daniel Bryan, Intercontinental champion Seth Rollins, and it’s hosted by Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome.

WWE TLC 2018 is set for later tonight at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.

– WWE released a vintage WWE Network clip from a December 16, 2004 edition of Smackdown, which shows Big Show delivering an F-5. You can check out that clip in the player below.