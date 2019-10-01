wrestling / News
WWE TLC 2019 Details Announced, Tickets on Sale 10/11
– The Target Center has announced the details for this year’s WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs. This year’s event will be held at the aforementioned arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota on December 15. Tickets for WWE TLC will go on sale Friday, October 11 at 12:00 pm local time.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @WWE Tables, Ladders & Chairs on Sunday, December 15!
🎫 Tix on sale Friday, October 11 at 12 pm. Details → https://t.co/NF5qWNhzOq pic.twitter.com/MpLQTmz58X
— Target Center (@TargetCenterMN) September 30, 2019
Per the Target Center’s website:
WWE returns to the Twin Cities with its first Pay Per View in over two years! Don’t miss WWE’s Tables, Ladders & Chairs at Target Center on December 15. See you favorite superstars put their bodies and careers in jeopardy at the most dangerous Pay Per View of the year, TLC!