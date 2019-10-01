wrestling / News

WWE TLC 2019 Details Announced, Tickets on Sale 10/11

October 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE TLC

– The Target Center has announced the details for this year’s WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs. This year’s event will be held at the aforementioned arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota on December 15. Tickets for WWE TLC will go on sale Friday, October 11 at 12:00 pm local time.

Per the Target Center’s website:

WWE returns to the Twin Cities with its first Pay Per View in over two years! Don’t miss WWE’s Tables, Ladders & Chairs at Target Center on December 15. See you favorite superstars put their bodies and careers in jeopardy at the most dangerous Pay Per View of the year, TLC!

