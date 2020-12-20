wrestling / News
WWE TLC 2020 Kickoff Show Livestream
– The WWE TLC Kickoff Show livestream has begun. You can check out the Kickoff Show Livestream below. As noted, tonight’s Kickoff show will feature an eight-man tag team match with Chad Gable, Otis, Daniel Bryan, and Big E vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro.
The main card for WWE TLC 2020 will begin at 7:00 pm EST and will be broadcast live on the WWE Network. You can check out 411’s live coverage for tonight RIGHT HERE.
