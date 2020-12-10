WWE TLC Betting Odds Released, Latest Betting Odds for Royal Rumble Winner

– BetOnline passed along some new betting odds today for WWE TLC 2020, which is slated for later this month. Additionally, the online betting website released the latest early betting lines for next year’s men’s Royal Rumble match winner. Here are the current betting lines for TLC:

Drew McIntyre (c) vs AJ Styles

Drew McIntyre -600 (1/6)

AJ Styles +350 (7/2)

Roman Reigns (c) vs Kevin Owens

Roman Reigns -2000 (1/20)

Kevin Owens +650 (13/2)

Sasha Banks (c) vs Carmella

Sasha Banks -50 (2/7)

Carmella +225 (9/4)

Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

Bray Wyatt -300 (1/3)

Randy Orton +200 (2/1)

Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax (c) vs Asuka & Lana

Asuka & Lana -120 (5/6)

Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax -120 (5/6)

Now here are the updated lines for the Men’s Royal Rumble winner:

Men’s Royal Rumble Winner

Big E 3/1

Edge 5/1

Brock Lesnar 8/1

Keith Lee 8/1

AJ Styles 9/1

Daniel Bryan 12/1

Roman Reigns 12/1

The Rock 12/1

Bray Wyatt 16/1

Drew McIntyre 16/1

Jey Uso 18/1

Braun Strowman 20/1

Goldberg 20/1

CM Punk 22/1

Adam Cole 25/1

Matt Riddle 25/1

Seth Rollins 25/1

John Cena 28/1

Aleister Black 33/1

Andrade 33/1

Bobby Lashley 33/1

Finn Balor 33/1

Karrion Kross 33/1

Lars Sullivan 33/1

Otis 33/1

Baron Corbin 40/1

Buddy Murphy 40/1

Kofi Kingston 40/1

Mustafa Ali 40/1

Randy Orton 40/1

Samoa Joe 40/1

Apollo Crews 50/1

Conor McGregor 50/1

Jeff Hardy 50/1

Johnny Gargano 50/1

Ricochet 50/1

Sheamus 50/1

Shinsuke Nakamura 50/1

The Miz 50/1

Tommasso Ciampa 50/1

Tyson Fury 50/1

Walter 50/1

Xavier Woods 50/1

Angel Garza 66/1

Dominik Mysterio 66/1

Elias 66/1

Pete Dunne 66/1

Rey Mysterio 66/1

Christian 80/1

Kane 80/1

The Undertaker 80/1

Triple H 80/1

Stone Cold Steve Austin 100/1

Shane McMahon 125/1

Vince McMahon 250/1

WWE TLC 2020 is slated for Sunday, December 20. The event will be held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network. WWE has not yet announced or confirmed the details for Royal Rumble 2021.