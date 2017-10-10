News on What Other Matches Are Likely to Be Added to WWE TLC Card

Dave Meltzer talked a bit about what other matches could fill out the WWE TLC card on Wrestling Observer Radio today (via SportsKeeda). He expects Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor, Kalisto vs. Enzo for the WWE Cruiserweight Title, and Matt Hardy & Jason Jordan vs. The Club to be on the card.

The show is scheduled for October 22nd and currently features a main event of The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose) vs. The Miz, Cesaro, Sheamus, and Braun Strowman. Also on the card: Asuka vs. Emma and Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James for the RAW Women’s Title.