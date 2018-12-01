Quantcast

 

WWE News: TLC Poster Features Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, Titus O’Neil Honored At Ebony 100, WWE Selling Fantasy Football Championship Side Plates

December 1, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE TLC Seth Rollins Dean Ambrose

– WWE has released a new poster for their TLC event on December 16 which features Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. The two will fight for the Intercontinental title at the PPV.

– Titus O’Neil was honored as an MVP at the 2018 EBONY Power 100 List event. The honor recognizes “athletes who are noticeable leaders and who understand they are responsible for setting an example as a role model.” O’Neil joins previous honorees Stephen Curry and Venus Williams.

– WWE is now selling Fantasy Football championship side plates in WWE Shop.

