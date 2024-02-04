wrestling / News

WWE News: TMZ Covers Furor Over Rock vs. Roman Reigns, Hype Videos For NXT Vengance Day

February 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Rock Roman Reigns Dwayne Johnson Image Credit: WWE

– Fan criticism over the expected Rock vs. Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania has extended beyond wrestling circles, with TMZ covering the matter. As noted, the Rock’s segment from Friday’s WWE Smackdown has garnered a lot of negative reaction from wrestling fans online, specifically over Rock likely facing Reigns instead of Cody Rhodes at the April PPV. TMZ posted a story on Saturday about the criticism, noting that Rock was trending on Twitter and not in an overall positive manner.

WWE has yet to officially announce Rock vs. Reigns at WrestleMania, though the two are set for a face-off at the WrestleMania press event on Thursday.

– WWE posted the following hype videos for tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Vengeance Day, Roman Reigns, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Wrestlemania 40, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading