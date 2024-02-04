WWE News: TMZ Covers Furor Over Rock vs. Roman Reigns, Hype Videos For NXT Vengance Day

– Fan criticism over the expected Rock vs. Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania has extended beyond wrestling circles, with TMZ covering the matter. As noted, the Rock’s segment from Friday’s WWE Smackdown has garnered a lot of negative reaction from wrestling fans online, specifically over Rock likely facing Reigns instead of Cody Rhodes at the April PPV. TMZ posted a story on Saturday about the criticism, noting that Rock was trending on Twitter and not in an overall positive manner.

WWE has yet to officially announce Rock vs. Reigns at WrestleMania, though the two are set for a face-off at the WrestleMania press event on Thursday.

– WWE posted the following hype videos for tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day: