wrestling / News
WWE to Adjourn Stockholders Meeting Over Coronavirus Concerns
WWE will be adjourning their annual stockholders meeting over concerns about the novel coronavirus. WWE announced on Thursday that they will convene and immediately adjourn the meeting, which will then be relocated to a time and place to be announced at the meeting.
The announcement reads:
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) today announced that it intends to convene and then immediately adjourn, its Annual Meeting of Stockholders due to the rapidly evolving public health concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental actions related thereto, including the State of Connecticut’s Executive Order No. 7H dated March 20, 2020. The Annual Meeting is scheduled to occur at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday April 16, 2020. The Annual Meeting will be convened and then immediately adjourned to a time and place that will be announced at the meeting and by press release. The record date will remain February 20, 2020. Stockholders should comply with applicable restrictions and not attend the Annual Meeting on April 16.
