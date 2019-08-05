wrestling / News
WWE to Air Footage From Maria Kanellis’ OBGYN Visit on Raw
– Maria Kanellis’ OBGYN visit sounds like it was eventful — at least, eventful enough to air on Raw. WWE has announced that footage from the 24/7 Champion’s prenatal doctor visit will air on tonight’s episode, as you can see below:
Also set for the show is:
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: IIconics vs. Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville
* Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade
* Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus & Natalya
* Dolph Ziggler and The Miz contract signing featuring Shawn Michaels
You do NOT want to miss this…
See what happened when #247Champion @MariaLKanellis made her scheduled OBGYN visit earlier today in Pittsburgh TONIGHT on #Raw! pic.twitter.com/AYyAZXAADY
— WWE (@WWE) August 5, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Thinking WWE Had More Time Before Rock Would Leave For Hollywood, Reaction to Scorpion King’s Success
- Matt Riddle Fires Back at Chris Jericho Over Advice About Taking Shots at Goldberg
- Trevor Murdoch on How Vince McMahon Helped Take Care of Harley Race Before He Passed
- Hulk Hogan Claims Bob Backlund Nearly Prevented His First World Title Win Over Iron Sheik in 1984, Tried to Talk McMahons Out of Decision