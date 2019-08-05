wrestling / News

WWE to Air Footage From Maria Kanellis’ OBGYN Visit on Raw

August 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Maria Kanellis’ OBGYN visit sounds like it was eventful — at least, eventful enough to air on Raw. WWE has announced that footage from the 24/7 Champion’s prenatal doctor visit will air on tonight’s episode, as you can see below:

Also set for the show is:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: IIconics vs. Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville
* Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade
* Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus & Natalya
* Dolph Ziggler and The Miz contract signing featuring Shawn Michaels

