WWE to Air Footage From Maria Kanellis’ OBGYN Visit on Raw

– Maria Kanellis’ OBGYN visit sounds like it was eventful — at least, eventful enough to air on Raw. WWE has announced that footage from the 24/7 Champion’s prenatal doctor visit will air on tonight’s episode, as you can see below:

Also set for the show is:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: IIconics vs. Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

* Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade

* Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus & Natalya

* Dolph Ziggler and The Miz contract signing featuring Shawn Michaels