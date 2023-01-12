wrestling / News
WWE to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Next Month
– WWE has announced that the company will be announcing its Q4 2022 and full-year 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 2 before market opening. This will include a conference call at 8:30 am ET.
The press release on the financial results did not mention who will be taking part in the press conference. As noted, Stephanie McMahon recently resigned from her post as Co-CEO and Chairwoman of the company, and Vince McMahon was elected as the Executive Chairman of the Board following his return to the company board of directors. Here’s the full press release:
