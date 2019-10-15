WWE to Announce Raw-Smackdown Trade on WWE Backstage Tonight

– WWE is set to announce a trade between Raw and Smackdown on tonight’s WWE Backstage preview. FOX announced on Twitter that Triple H will appear from the WWE Performance Center to announce the trade, as you can see below.

The special will air tonight in a sneak peek following the conclusion of ALCS Game 3 between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees on FOX Sports 1.

As reported earlier today, a “blockbuster” trade was scheduled for Friday Night Smackdown. Assumedly, that’s this trade.