wrestling / News
WWE to Announce Raw-Smackdown Trade on WWE Backstage Tonight
October 15, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE is set to announce a trade between Raw and Smackdown on tonight’s WWE Backstage preview. FOX announced on Twitter that Triple H will appear from the WWE Performance Center to announce the trade, as you can see below.
The special will air tonight in a sneak peek following the conclusion of ALCS Game 3 between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees on FOX Sports 1.
As reported earlier today, a “blockbuster” trade was scheduled for Friday Night Smackdown. Assumedly, that’s this trade.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Defends Dolph Ziggler, Claims He’s Been Sabotaged by ‘Hideous Booking’ in WWE
- Bruce Prichard Discusses How Vince Russo Was Responsible for Taz Getting Signed by WWE, Explains Why They Added a ‘Z’ to His Ring Name
- Jimmy Jacobs on the Impact Roster’s Reaction to AXS TV Move, Doing Different Kinds of Specials Going Forward
- Jim Ross Discusses His Talks With Dixie Carter About Joining TNA in 2009, WWE Wanting to Replace Him Then