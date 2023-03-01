WWE to Begin Move to New World HQ Later This Month

– According to a report by PWInsider, WWE is scheduled to begin the company’s move to its new World Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut from Titan Towers later this month. The plan includes having the first divisions of WWE in place at the new building by the end of the month.

According to the report, WWE is slowly moving their departments over to the new building partially due to renovations still being ongoing at the new HQ, Also, WWE wants the process to go as smoothly as possible without major interruptions for the staff and overall workflow. WWE officials reportedly hope the process will be fully complete by the end of 2023 or early 2024. However, WWE currently does not have a hard date set to complete the full move to the new building.

Plans for the move were delayed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The promotion initially announced the move to the new HQ and the sale of Titan Tower back in 2019.