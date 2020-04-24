WWE To Begin Pre-Taping Next Week’s TV Tomorrow

WWE is set to begin taping next week’s WWE TV tomorrow, after a live edition of Friday Night Smackdown tonight. All of the shows will be from the WWE Performance Center. This is part of WWE’s new taping schedule in order to protect talents during the pandemic and keep them from traveling as often. The schedule looks like:

* Smackdown will air live tonight as previously scheduled.

* Saturday, April 25th – Two episodes of Smackdown for May 1st and May 8th will be taped.

* Monday, April 27th – Two episodes of RAW will be taped, one for that night and another which will air on May 4th.

* Wednesday, April 29th – Two episodes of NXT will be taped, one for that night and another which will air on May 6th.

* Monday, May 11th – One episode of RAW will be taped for that night, and the May 15th episode of Smackdown will be taped.

* Tuesday, May 12th – One episode of RAW will be taped which will air on May 18th, and one episode of Smackdown will be taped which will air on May 22nd.

* Wednesday, May 13th – Two episodes of NXT will be taped, one for that night and another which will air on May 20th.

* Monday, May 25th – Two episodes of RAW will be taped, one for that night and another which will air on June 1st.

* Tuesday, May 26th – Two episodes of Smackdown will be taped, one which will air on May 29th and another which will air on June 5th.

* Wednesday, May 27th – Two episodes of NXT will be taped, one for that night and another which will air on June 3rd.

* Monday, June 8th – One episode of RAW will be taped for that night and one episode of Smackdown will be taped which will air on June 12th.

* Tuesday, June 9th – One episode of NXT will be taped which will air on June 10th.

* Monday, June 15th – One episode of RAW will be taped for that night and one episode of Smackdown will be taped which will air on June 19th.

* Tuesday, June 16th – One episode of RAW will be taped which will air on June 22nd and one episode of Smackdown will be taped which will air on June 26th.

* Wednesday, June 17th – Two episodes of NXT will be taped, one for that night and another which will air on June 24th.

* Monday, June 29th – Two episodes of RAW will be taped, one for that night and another which will air on July 6th.

* Tuesday, June 30th – Two episodes of Smackdown will be taped, one which will air on July 3rd and another which will air on July 10th.

* Wednesday, July 1th – Two episodes of NXT will be taped, one for that night and another which will air on July 8th.