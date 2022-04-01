wrestling / News
WWE To Hold Day 1 In Atlanta Again Next Year
April 1, 2022 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has scheduled the second edition of their Day 1 PPV for Atlanta on January 1, 2023. The idea is to keep holding it in that city due to the tourism on New Year’s Day. Next year it will be on a Sunday, instead of a Saturday like this year.
Last January’s event had an attendance of 11,213 with 10,300 paid.
