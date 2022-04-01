wrestling / News

WWE To Hold Day 1 In Atlanta Again Next Year

April 1, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Brock Lesnar WWE Day 1 Image Credit: WWE

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has scheduled the second edition of their Day 1 PPV for Atlanta on January 1, 2023. The idea is to keep holding it in that city due to the tourism on New Year’s Day. Next year it will be on a Sunday, instead of a Saturday like this year.

Last January’s event had an attendance of 11,213 with 10,300 paid.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Day 1, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading